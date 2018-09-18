iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Stake Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,864 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,175,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,729,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,494,000 after buying an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,435,000 after buying an additional 115,124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,227,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 217,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 694.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,174,000 after buying an additional 1,213,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

