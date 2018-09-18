iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM) Position Lessened by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,242,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

