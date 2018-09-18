iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

