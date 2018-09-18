iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Holdings Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $205.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

