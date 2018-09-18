iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Holdings Reduced by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Titus Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 30,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

