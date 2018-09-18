Investors Sell Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Traders sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $124.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $237.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $114.30

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 69,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 215,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

