Investors Sell Shares of Carnival (CCL) on Strength (CCL)

Investors sold shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $63.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.31 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Carnival had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Carnival traded up $0.85 for the day and closed at $65.67

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Carnival by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

