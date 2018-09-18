Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $1,748.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,124.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $375.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $33.02 for the day and closed at $1,941.05

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,976.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.94 billion, a PE ratio of 429.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

