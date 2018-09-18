Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $1,748.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,124.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $375.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $33.02 for the day and closed at $1,941.05
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,976.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.94 billion, a PE ratio of 429.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
