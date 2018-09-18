Investors Buy Large Volume of Sensata Technologies Put Options (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 923 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 20,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,110,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $3,749,276. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 212.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.