Investors Buy Large Volume of Envision Healthcare Call Options (EVHC)

Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,529,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 560,610 shares in the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP grew its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 998,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Envision Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,771,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after buying an additional 247,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envision Healthcare by 2,034.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after buying an additional 1,604,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVHC opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34. Envision Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

