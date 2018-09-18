Investors Buy Electronic Arts (EA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $99.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.27 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Electronic Arts had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Electronic Arts traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $112.65

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.48.

The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $278,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,338 shares in the company, valued at $12,507,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $2,562,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,170. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

