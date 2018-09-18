Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.08.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $558.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.80 and a fifty-two week high of $572.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total transaction of $1,120,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.40, for a total value of $451,170.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,463 shares of company stock valued at $57,194,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

