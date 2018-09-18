Intrexon Corp (XON) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intrexon were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intrexon by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 7,479,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XON opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

