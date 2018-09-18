Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Intersect ENT worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27,469.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana G. Jr. Mead purchased 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $99,924.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,940 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

