Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 627,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 287,774 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,243,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 495,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In related news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

