International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Downgraded by Pivotal Research

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway Corp Class A currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:ISCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,080. International Speedway Corp Class A has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway Corp Class A news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $30,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 105.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 209,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 169,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 136.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Speedway Corp Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 14.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 853,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Speedway Corp Class A

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

