Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) President Sells $222,736.80 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $222,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 2,207,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,557. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $92,852,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11,080.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,982,000 after buying an additional 1,091,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

