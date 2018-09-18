Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) COO Sells $614,385.42 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $614,385.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,440.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $592,823.88.

ICE traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 2,207,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,811,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,486,000 after purchasing an additional 619,979 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,292,000 after purchasing an additional 442,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

