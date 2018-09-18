Intelligent Investment Chain (IIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,299.00

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and HADAX. In the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Investment Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $48,299.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00269726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00148745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.06290815 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Intelligent Investment Chain is www.iicoin.io . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain . The official message board for Intelligent Investment Chain is medium.com/@iichain

Buying and Selling Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

