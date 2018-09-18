Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) EVP Sells 8,371 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $416,959.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $441,317.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,193.08, for a total value of $25,279,614.36.

On Monday, July 2nd, David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $408,675.54.

NTNX traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. 6,070,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,442. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 95.75% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

