Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Sells 254,325 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $225.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $229.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Intuit by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.94.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.