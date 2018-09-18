Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $1,581,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total value of $3,186,800.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.85.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

