Insider Buying: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Neill Thomas P. O bought 750 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,414.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

