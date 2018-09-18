Insider Buying: Fiore Gold Ltd (F) Insider Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) insider Barry Patrick O’shea bought 60,000 shares of Fiore Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.
Shares of F stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.32. 17,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,062. Fiore Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.18.
Fiore Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.