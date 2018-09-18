Insider Buying: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Insider Acquires 12,800 Shares of Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Michael M. Jafar purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The firm has a market cap of $564.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). equities analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evolus by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.