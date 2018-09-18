Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 678,824 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,619.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 21,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. E. W. Scripps’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

