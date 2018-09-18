INS Ecosystem Market Capitalization Hits $8.70 Million (INS)

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. INS Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $2.85 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INS Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx and Binance. In the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INS Ecosystem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00151829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.06933270 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008292 BTC.

INS Ecosystem Profile

INS Ecosystem’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 tokens. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INS Ecosystem’s official website is ins.world . INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INS Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INS Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.