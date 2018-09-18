Innoviva Inc (INVA) Holdings Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 899,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 790,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 744,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 507,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.26. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

