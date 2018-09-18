Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Innophos were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in Innophos by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innophos by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innophos by 66.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innophos by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innophos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Innophos’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

