Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,236,000 after acquiring an additional 153,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 954,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,473,000 after buying an additional 485,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

