Inditex SA (ITX) Receives €31.98 Average PT from Analysts

Inditex SA (BME:ITX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.98 ($37.18).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, hitting €25.76 ($29.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a one year low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

