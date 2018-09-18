Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IOG opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

