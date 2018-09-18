Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Receives Inline Rating from Imperial Capital

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “inline” rating reissued by research analysts at Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $117.30 and a 52 week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.