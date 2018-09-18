Immunomedics (IMMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Immunomedics stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $7,995,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

