IMI (IMI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMI (LON: IMI) recently:

9/18/2018 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,150 ($14.98).

9/14/2018 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2018 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,275 ($16.61).

9/5/2018 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/2/2018 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/1/2018 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,110 ($14.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,061,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,093 ($14.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,453 ($18.93).

IMI (LON:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

