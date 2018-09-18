Imaginatik (IMTK) Trading 18.2% Higher

Imaginatik Plc (LON:IMTK) shares traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 374,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 360,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Imaginatik Company Profile (LON:IMTK)

Imaginatik plc provides collaborative innovation software and related professional services to large and medium-sized enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Technology and Consultancy segments. It offers Innovation Central, an innovation management software platform for business; and consulting services.

