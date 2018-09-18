Hydro Price Hits $0.0037 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DEx.top, Upbit and Fatbtc. Hydro has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $472,142.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00269662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.06366020 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Mercatox, IDAX, Token Store, BitForex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.