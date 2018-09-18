Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $2,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 134.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

