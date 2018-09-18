Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 274.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Humana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Humana by 86.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 144.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,886 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.89, for a total transaction of $1,572,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $332.71 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $339.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

