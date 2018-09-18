Huaneng Power International Inc (HNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.51%. analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.