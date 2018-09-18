Hshare (HSR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Hshare has a market cap of $87.31 million and $2.88 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hshare has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00032086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Binance, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014562 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00023489 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,495,438 coins. Hshare’s official website is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Gate.io, ACX, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, EXX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

