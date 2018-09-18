HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Rite Aid Co. (RAD)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.