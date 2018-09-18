HPM Partners LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.