HPM Partners LLC Has $756,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

HPM Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,145,000 after acquiring an additional 648,919 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 278,337 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG opened at $142.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.43 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.