HPM Partners LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.