Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMHC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 60.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

