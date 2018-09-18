Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358,706 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $54,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Pharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.