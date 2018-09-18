HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get HopFed Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HopFed Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HopFed Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.21.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in HopFed Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HopFed Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HopFed Bancorp (HFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HopFed Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HopFed Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.