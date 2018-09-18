HomeStreet (HMST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

HomeStreet stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,617.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

