Holo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.80 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Holo has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $147.39 million and $8.80 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, Liqui and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00268107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.06891980 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, ABCC, Liqui, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, WazirX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

